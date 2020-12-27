Amazon’s prev-gen. Kindle Oasis E-reader goes on sale from $150 (Save up to 45%)

Today only, Woot is discounting as selection of previous-generation Amazon Kindle Oasis models starting at $149.99. Shipping here is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Headlining is the 32GB Wi-Fi model at $169.99. Having originally fetched $300 and still selling for as much at Amazon, today’s offer is one of the best we’ve tracked to date and beats our previous mention by $50. Kindle Oasis delivers one of Amazon’s most premium E-reading experiences with a a 7-inch e-ink display and battery life that lasts for weeks at a time. There’s also IPX8 waterproofing so you can read in the tub or pool, as well as 32GB of storage for holding an entire library of digital titles. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 11,000 customers.

If the featured model isn’t to your liking, you can shop the rest of today’s sale for some other configurations starting at $150. There are some more affordable offerings with Amazon’s ads built-in, as well as higher-end versions with cellular connectivity. All of these models are listed as being international editions, but the only distinction here is multilingual packaging, as every other part of the experience is as expected. Shop everything here for a look at all of the price cuts.

Then swing by our media guide for even more savings today. You can still lock-in Amazon First Reads December eBook freebies, which lets you dive into a new title for absolutely nothing. Then check out all of the digital comic discounts for more ways to expand your digital library.

Kindle Oasis features:

The Kindle Oasis features our best ever 7”, 300 ppi Paperwhite display using the latest e-ink technology and a sleek ergonomic design with page turn buttons, perfect for one handed reading. Introducing an adjustable warm light for a richer reading experience in any light.

