AeroGarden’s Harvest Grower helps you eat healthier in 2021 at $100 (Save 33%)

Reg. $150 $100

Amazon offers the AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Grower for $99.97 shipped. Down from $150, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings, matches our previous mention, and comes within $10 of the all-time low. If eating healthier is on your list of New Year’s resolutions, the AeroGarden Harvest might be able to help by bringing the herb and veggie growing indoors. It leverages an LED and hydroponic growing system to cultivate six plants at a time. Over 5,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 stars. More details below.

In order to help get you started growing, the featured deal also includes a herb seed kit with Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil and mint. But if that’s not going to cut it, you can use a portion of the leftover cash to pick up one of the other various seed pod kits available at Amazon to kickstart your indoor garden. One easy recommendation is the Salsa Garden Seed Pod Kit for $18 which comes with red heirloom cherry tomatoes and jalapeno peppers. 

Then go check out our Green Deals guide for even more price cuts on environmentally-conscious gear. We just spotted a 50% price cut go live on Sun Joe's ultra-portable electric pressure washer at $50 alongside this dual outlet meross HomeKit smart plug at $17.

AeroGarden Harvest features:

AeroGarden Mission: To bring the magic of gardening in-home all year-round, and to inspire and enable people to enhance their food, their homes, and their lives through a simple and daily connection to what they grow. The 6-pod Harvest garden is our most popular countertop garden. It’s easy to use, has a sleek tailored shape and a small footprint to fit in any kitchen.

