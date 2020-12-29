Sun Joe’s ultra-portable electric pressure washer is $50, today only (Reg. $100)

Today only, Sun Joe offers its 2Ah 36V Cordless Electric Pressure Washer for $49.99. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, it originally sold for $199 but has trended closer to $100 in recent months. This ultra-portable electric pressure washer delivers 725PSI, which is great for light jobs around the house. It’s powered by a 36V 2Ah motor and weighs under 9-pounds total, making it easy to move around between locales. Best of all? No gas, oil, or fumes to deal with. Ratings are light but Sun Joe electric pressure washers are typically well-regarded by Amazon shoppers.

If you’d rather work within the confines of your existing setup, consider picking up a top-rated pressure washer hose attachment instead. This model sells for $19 at Amazon and delivers everything you need to tackle cleanup around the house. You’ll miss out on some of the power provided by the lead deal above, but at over 50% less, this model may be worth the trade-off for some. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you’re looking for additional energy-saving opportunities, then our Green Deals guide is certainly worth a look. That includes a solid price drop on the HomeKit-enabled dual outdoor smart plug from meross and yesterday’s reduced price on the Jackery portable power station at $119.

Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer features:

Ideal for a variety of outdoor cleaning tasks — auto, deck, dock, boat, cabin, porch, patio, windows, siding, driveway and more!

TSS (Total Stop System) – automatically shuts off the pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life

Twist nozzle to adjust angle of spray from 0° to 45°

