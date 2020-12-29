August’s latest HomeKit Smart Lock falls to new all-time low at $199 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the August 4th-Generation Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $199.18 shipped. Down from its $250 going rate, you’re saving over 20% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $9 and marking a new all-time low. Delivering HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control, August’s latest smart lock enters with a 45% smaller design compared to its previous offerings. Wi-Fi connectivity means you won’t need an additional hub, and other notable features bring auto-unlocking functionality as well as the ability to share virtual keys. Over 1,700 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating, and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Save even more by opting for the previous-generation August Smart Lock Pro with bundled Connect hub for $130 right now at Amazon. This alternative will get you in the smart lock game for less, while still enjoying much of the same features noted above. This model just needs to rely on an extra piece of hardware to connect to Wi-Fi, as apposed to the native functionality on the lead deal.

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll also find some additional discounts on ways to expand your setup. Right now, Schlage’s Sense HomeKit Deadbolt is still on sale for $158, which is good for a savings of 21%. That’s on top of this Philips Hue sale that’s taking up to 30% off ahead of the new year.

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock features:

Secure your home with this silver August Wi-Fi Smart Lock. Compatibility with popular virtual assistants lets you lock and unlock your door using voice commands, and the supported iOS and Android app offers easy remote operation. This August Wi-Fi Smart Lock has an auto-unlock function that automatically undoes the deadbolt when you come home.

