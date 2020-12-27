Logitech’s MX Anywhere 3 Mouse for Mac falls to new Amazon low at $69

Amazon offers the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Mouse for Mac at $68.99 shipped. Down from $80, you’re saving $11 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $1, marking one of the first price cuts, and amounting to a new all-time low. Logitech’s latest addition to its popular stable of MX Mac accessories launched back in September, delivering its most low-profile and compact mouse yet. Alongside the ability to be used on any surface, other notable features here include up to 70-hour battery life, USB-C charging, and Bluetooth connectivity. Not to mention Logitech FLOW support for pairing with multiple devices at a time. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More details below.

Opt for the Logitech MX Anywhere 2 Mouse for $47 at Amazon to save some extra cash. As the previous-generation model of the featured peripheral, this one still packs the same anywhere functionality for being used on a variety of surfaces, but isn’t quite as featured-packed otherwise. There’s no USB-C charging here or FLOW control here, though the more affordable price may be more than enough to justify the compromise.

Logitech MX Anywhere 3 for Mac features:

Master it, anywhere with MX Anywhere 3 for Mac– a compact performance mouse designed for your Mac or iPad no matter where you work – from the home office, to the cafe, to the airport lounge. The electromagnetic MagSpeed scroll wheel is faster, quieter, and more precise. A low-profile design is contoured for the shape of your hand – with silicone side grips ensure that it’s always soft to the touch.

