Logitech’s MX Anywhere 3 Mouse for Mac falls to new Amazon low at $69

-
mac accessoriesLogitech
Reg. $80 $69

Amazon offers the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Mouse for Mac at $68.99 shipped. Down from $80, you’re saving $11 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $1, marking one of the first price cuts, and amounting to a new all-time low. Logitech’s latest addition to its popular stable of MX Mac accessories launched back in September, delivering its most low-profile and compact mouse yet. Alongside the ability to be used on any surface, other notable features here include up to 70-hour battery life, USB-C charging, and Bluetooth connectivity. Not to mention Logitech FLOW support for pairing with multiple devices at a time. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More details below.

Opt for the Logitech MX Anywhere 2 Mouse for $47 at Amazon to save some extra cash. As the previous-generation model of the featured peripheral, this one still packs the same anywhere functionality for being used on a variety of surfaces, but isn’t quite as featured-packed otherwise. There’s no USB-C charging here or FLOW control here, though the more affordable price may be more than enough to justify the compromise.

Then go check out everything in our Mac accessories guide for even more ways to renovate your setup ahead of the new year. We’re still tracking some notable savings on G-Technology’s Thunderbolt 3 Hard Drive systems, which are now down to new all-time lows at up to $300 off.

Logitech MX Anywhere 3 for Mac features:

Master it, anywhere with MX Anywhere 3 for Mac– a compact performance mouse designed for your Mac or iPad no matter where you work – from the home office, to the cafe, to the airport lounge. The electromagnetic MagSpeed scroll wheel is faster, quieter, and more precise. A low-profile design is contoured for the shape of your hand – with silicone side grips ensure that it’s always soft to the touch. 

