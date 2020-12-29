Save 50% on Motorola’s unlocked One Action Android smartphone at $175

B&H offers the unlocked Motorola One Action 128GB Android Smartphone for $174.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Having dropped from $350, today’s offer amounts to 50% in savings, is $5 under our previous mention, and a new all-time low. Having only launched last fall, the Motorola One Action delivers an affordable Android experience centered around a 6.3-inch CinemaVision display with 128GB of onboard storage. Alongside a rear fingerprint reader, there’s also a 16MP triple sensor camera array and expandable microSD card storage. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 500 shoppers.

Make the most of your savings and pick up Samsung’s best-selling EVO Select Card to expand the storage on the Motorola One Action. You can grab the 128GB version for $16 right now, that’ll not only provide plenty of extra room for photos and videos, but also doubles the amount of storage available on the handset.

While you can still save $151 on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7+, there are plenty of other smartphone discounts to be had in our Android guide. The most notable of our ongoing offers has dropped the Pixel 3a down to $190, alongside some other handsets and all of the best app and game deals for your new device.

Motorola One Action smartphone features:

Capture landscapes and closeups in stunning quality with the triple camera on this pearl white Motorola One Action smartphone. The 6.3-inch Full HD+ display delivers clear, detailed visuals, while the 4GB of RAM and octa-core processor enable seamless multitasking. This Motorola One Action smartphone features 128GB of internal memory to provide ample room for apps and videos.

