Logitech’s Multi-Device Bluetooth Mouse can share the clipboard: $25 (Reg. $35, Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Logitech M585 Multi-Device Wireless Mouse for $24.99 shipped. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and undercuts the previous Amazon low by $4. When it comes to mice, not many can pull off what this one can. In addition to switching between three devices, it can even transfer text, images, and files between each computer’s clipboard. Battery life lasts up to two years despite relying on a single AA battery. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Forfeit pairing with multiple devices and save with Jelly Comb’s $13 Bluetooth Mouse. It works with Windows, Android, macOS, and iPadOS. Users can adjust DPI levels between 1000, 1600 and 2400 settings. Like the deal above, this unit only requires one AA battery. More than 4,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

While you’re upgrading your tech setup, consider streamlining internet connectivity with one of these networking deals we spotted over the weekend. Prices start at $13 and there you’ll find Wi-Fi 6 routers and Gigabit Ethernet switches. Additionally, yesterday we came across Linksys’ Velop Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router System at $430 alongside more from $100.

Logitech Multi-Device Wireless Mouse features:

  • Game-changing capacity to navigate seamlessly on two computers, and copy-paste text, images, and files from one to the other using Logitech FLOW
  • Use with up to three Windows or Mac computers and laptops via included Unifying receiver or Bluetooth Smart wireless technology
  • The Logitech M585 just keeps going, with 2 years of power on a single AA battery

