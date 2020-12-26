Today’s networking deals slash Wi-Fi 6 routers and Gigabit Ethernet switches as low as $13

Today at Amazon we’ve pulled together a few notable networking deals priced from $13. Our top pick is the TP-Link Litewave 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch for $12.99 shipped. That’s roughly 20% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This Ethernet switch from TP-Link provides an easy way to add four extra networking ports to your setup. It’s plug and play, meaning that you won’t have to fiddle with anything more than connecting cables. Adding it to your setup is great for anyone that’s looking for reliable connectivity across a few additional devices. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more networking deals up to $30 off.

More networking deals:

If the Wi-Fi 6 router offers above aren’t catching your eye, have a look at the previous-generation eero Pro Mesh deals we’ve found. You can bag 20% of savings and grab a 3-node system for $319. More basic eero units can also be had from $79.

TP-Link Litewave 5-Port Gigabit Switch features:

5× 10/100/1000Mbps RJ45 Ports supporting Auto Negotiation and Auto MDI/MDIX, greatly expand network capacity

Latest innovative energy-efficient technology greatly expands your network capacity with much less power consumption and helps save money

IEEE 802.3X flow control provides reliable data transfer and Fanless design ensures quiet operation

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!