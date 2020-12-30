mophie’s latest 3-in-1 iPhone 7.5W Qi Charging Station falls to $103 (Save 26%)

Amazon offers the latest mophie 3-in-1 iPhone Charging Station for $103.32 shipped. Usually fetching $140, today’s offer saves you 26%, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and comes within $3 of the all-time low. Having just launched back in September, this one of the latest additions to mophie’s stable of Apple chargers. It delivers a sport for your iPhone with a 7.5W Qi charging pad alongside an integrated Apple Watch puck and a 5W divot to refuel AirPods and the like. This is a great way to tidy up your nightstand. Having just been released, reviews are still coming in, but other mophie charging stations are highly-rated. More below.

Save even more when you opt for the previous-generation 3-in-1 mophie charging station for $96. This offering still delivers designated spots for your Apple kit like the lead deal, but with a flat Qi charging pad. So you’ll miss out on the upright refueling form-factor found above on this option.

Then go check out all of the price cuts in this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup. We spotted a more affordable Qi charging pad at $8 alongside other gear from $4. That’s all on top of the Anker New Year sale that’s discounting a selection iPhone and Android essentials so you can start 2021 on the right foot.

mophie 3-in-1 Charging Station features:

With dedicated spots for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods/AirPods Pro, you can easily charge all your everyday accessories in one central location. The easy-to-use charging stand can charge your iPhone in portrait mode or in landscape mode. Don’t wait around for your phone to charge. The 3-in-1 wireless charging stand is engineered to safely deliver up to 7.5W of power to your iPhone for a faster charge.

