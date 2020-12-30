FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

mophie’s latest 3-in-1 iPhone 7.5W Qi Charging Station falls to $103 (Save 26%)

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesMophie
$140 $103

Amazon offers the latest mophie 3-in-1 iPhone Charging Station for $103.32 shipped. Usually fetching $140, today’s offer saves you 26%, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and comes within $3 of the all-time low. Having just launched back in September, this one of the latest additions to mophie’s stable of Apple chargers. It delivers a sport for your iPhone with a 7.5W Qi charging pad alongside an integrated Apple Watch puck and a 5W divot to refuel AirPods and the like. This is a great way to tidy up your nightstand. Having just been released, reviews are still coming in, but other mophie charging stations are highly-rated. More below.

Save even more when you opt for the previous-generation 3-in-1 mophie charging station for $96. This offering still delivers designated spots for your Apple kit like the lead deal, but with a flat Qi charging pad. So you’ll miss out on the upright refueling form-factor found above on this option.

Then go check out all of the price cuts in this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup. We spotted a more affordable Qi charging pad at $8 alongside other gear from $4. That’s all on top of the Anker New Year sale that’s discounting a selection iPhone and Android essentials so you can start 2021 on the right foot.

mophie 3-in-1 Charging Station features:

With dedicated spots for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods/AirPods Pro, you can easily charge all your everyday accessories in one central location. The easy-to-use charging stand can charge your iPhone in portrait mode or in landscape mode. Don’t wait around for your phone to charge. The 3-in-1 wireless charging stand is engineered to safely deliver up to 7.5W of power to your iPhone for a faster charge.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Mophie

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones return to all-ti...
The SiriusXM Onyx EZR Home or Vehicle Kit comes with a ...
Save up to $100 on G-Technology’s USB-C Hard Driv...
Fossil’s premium Tech Organizer plunges $20 at Am...
Board game deals at Amazon: 7 Wonders, Apple to Apples,...
Zinus bed frames, mattresses, and toppers fall as low a...
Satechi’s New Year sitewide sale takes up to 25% ...
Amazon’s Automatic Travel Umbrella strikes best p...
Show More Comments

Related

70% off

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W Qi Charging Pad $8 (46% off), more

$4 Learn More
Save 20%

This Raspberry Pi 4 4GB starter kit includes all the essentials at $80 (Save 20%)

$80 Learn More
30% off

Enjoy upgraded video quality with Aukey’s 1080p USB webcam at a low of $28

$28 Learn More
Amazon low

CORSAIR’s Wireless Gaming Headset boasts Bluetooth and 3.5mm support: $74 (Amazon low)

$74 Learn More
Save $100

V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones return to all-time lows from $200 (Save $100)

$200 Learn More
Reg. $40

The SiriusXM Onyx EZR Home or Vehicle Kit comes with a 3-month trial at a new lof of $25

$25 Learn More
50% off

Kate Spade slashing an extra 50% off all sale items: Handbags, jewelry, more

+ free shipping Learn More
$100 off

Save up to $100 on G-Technology’s USB-C Hard Drives starting at $142

$142 Learn More