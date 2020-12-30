Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W Qi Charging Pad $8 (46% off), more

Topyo Pro (A Seneo-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its 10W Wireless Charging Pad for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $15, you’re saving 46% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low set only once before. This compact Qi charging pad features an aluminum build alongside a leather surface to standout from other models on the market. It can dish out up to 10W of power to Android devices as well as 7.5W to iPhones, making it a great option to bring to the nightstand or elsewhere in your home to take advantage of wireless charging. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 280 customers.

Seneo designed this leather skin surface which offers a unique look while giving you a good touching experience. Aluminum alloy prevents radiation which is safe for you to charge devices at the bedside. The specially designed silicone on the bottom of this wireless charger enables charging process to be more stable and your devices wouldn’t slide easily. This wireless charger only weighs 4.8 ounces, sleek, thin and convenient to carry because it can be easily put on your palm and carried to different places, such as office and business trips. Yet it can support 10W high-speed charging, compatible with all wireless charging enabled devices, giving you a comfortable charging experience.

