Anker launches New Year sale with iPhone and Android essentials, more from $8

Anker is back with its latest sale ahead of the New Year, discounting a selection of smartphone essentials and accessories headlined by its PowerPort Cube USB Power Strip for $16.14. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $19, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $1 and matches the all-time low. This 3-outlet power strip is ready to tidy up your workstation or bedside charging setup with a unique cube design that can clip underneath a desktop or to the back of a nightstand. On top of three AC outlets, there’s also three 2.4A USB-A ports and a 5-foot power cable to complete the package. Over 20,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other Anker New Year sale highlights:

Don’t forget that Anker is still running a sale from earlier in the week on its new projectors and more. So if the iPhone and Android essentials above aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to check out all of those ongoing deals. Then check out everything in our smartphone accessories for even more discounts.

Anker PowerPort Cube features:

One for All: 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports power everything on your desk from a single compact hub (18W max output from the USB ports and 1250W from the AC outlets). High-Speed Charging: Deliver an optimized charge to USB devices with Anker’s world-renowned PowerIQ technology. 

