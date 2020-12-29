Best Android app deals of the day: Lovecraft Untold Stories, Hydro Coach PRO, and more

It’s Tuesday afternoon and that means it’s time for all of today’s best Android game and app deals. Down below you’ll still find a number of top-notch hangover holiday price drops, but there are even more to add to the list this afternoon. Alongside a series of highly-rated freebie icon packs, today’s collection is highlighted by titles like Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, Hydro Coach PRO, Magicus, ATOM RPG, and more. Hit the fold for a complete look at all of this afternoon’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the LTE-equipped Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Smartwatch at a new all-time low of $259 that now sits alongside this offer on Garmin’s fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Smartwatch. As for handsets, we are still tracking big-time price drops on Pixel 3a, the OnePlus 7T, and even more. But along with our annual Write-Off Week feature, you’ll also find all of today’s best Android-ready accessories in this morning’s roundup and in the latest Amazon Anker sale starting from $9.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Lovecraft’s Untold Stories:

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories is an action rogue-lite with RPG elements. You explore randomly generated levels based on the H.P. Lovecraft stories, fighting cultists and all kinds of monsters from the Mythos, improving your weapons and gear, solving puzzles and challenges, and looking for clues and knowledge to defeat the Great Old Ones and the Outer Gods.

