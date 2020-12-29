FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Lovecraft Untold Stories, Hydro Coach PRO, and more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It’s Tuesday afternoon and that means it’s time for all of today’s best Android game and app deals. Down below you’ll still find a number of top-notch hangover holiday price drops, but there are even more to add to the list this afternoon. Alongside a series of highly-rated freebie icon packs, today’s collection is highlighted by titles like Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, Hydro Coach PRO, Magicus, ATOM RPG, and more. Hit the fold for a complete look at all of this afternoon’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the LTE-equipped Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Smartwatch at a new all-time low of $259 that now sits alongside this offer on Garmin’s fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Smartwatch. As for handsets, we are still tracking big-time price drops on Pixel 3a, the OnePlus 7T, and even more. But along with our annual Write-Off Week feature, you’ll also find all of today’s best Android-ready accessories in this morning’s roundup and in the latest Amazon Anker sale starting from $9

Today’s best game deals: Crash 4 $30, Mario Tennis $36, DOOM titles from $1.50, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Lovecraft’s Untold Stories:

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories is an action rogue-lite with RPG elements. You explore randomly generated levels based on the H.P. Lovecraft stories, fighting cultists and all kinds of monsters from the Mythos, improving your weapons and gear, solving puzzles and challenges, and looking for clues and knowledge to defeat the Great Old Ones and the Outer Gods.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

GameStop end of year sale up to 60% off Funko, gamer ho...
Norton 360 antivirus software for various platforms hit...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Spirit Roots, O...
Today’s best game deals: Crash 4 $30, Mario Tenni...
Save 50% on Motorola’s unlocked One Action Androi...
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7+ returns to Amazon low at...
All of the best Mac and iOS holiday app deals
Adobe Elements 2020 drops to $50, your choice of Photos...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Upgrade your video calls with this 1080p USB webcam at just $13.50 Prime shipped

$13.50 Learn More
Reg. $150

AeroGarden’s Harvest Grower helps you eat healthier in 2021 at $100 (Save 33%)

$100 Learn More
50% off

Content creators can score a pair of 20-foot Roland mic cables at $30 today (50% off)

$30 Learn More
34% off

VAVA’s 12-in-1 USB-C hub packs Gigabit Ethernet, SD, dual 4K HDMI, more at $66

$66 Learn More
55% off

Save up to 55% on Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, and other digital manga from $4

$4 Learn More
$22

ORIA’s 86-in-1 precision screwdriver set is 40% off to help you with repairs, now $22

40% off Learn More
Reg. $100

Sun Joe’s ultra-portable electric pressure washer is $50, today only (Reg. $100)

$50 Learn More
Reg. $60

Logitech’s G305 Lightspeed Mouse returns to low in several colors at $40 (33% off)

$40 Learn More