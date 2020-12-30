Satechi’s New Year sitewide sale takes up to 25% off latest chargers and accessories

Satechi’s New Year sale is now live and taking 20% off its entire collection of chargers, Apple accessories, and more when code NYE20 has been applied at checkout. Spending over $100 will lock-in 25% in savings when you use code NYE25 instead. Shipping varies per order. Headlining today’s sale is the 108W Pro USB-C PD Wall Charger at $63.99. Usually fetching $80, today’s offer is $6 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low.

Featuring a pair of USB-C ports, this wall charger can deliver 90W to a single device while also outputting 18W to another. Then there’s two 2.4A USB-A ports for charging up accessories and the like. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

On top of the discounted noted below, don’t forget that padding your cart to hit $100 will let you save even more on all of the Satechi gear in its New Year sale.

Satechi New Year sale highlights

This morning already saw Anker’s New Year sale go live alongside a deal on mophie’s latest 3-in-1 charging station at $103. And of course, there’s plenty more in our smartphone accessories guide. But then be sure to check out our Tested with 9to5Toys review on Incipio’s Organicore iPhone 12 case.

Satechi 108W USB-C PD Wall Charger features:

