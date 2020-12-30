FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Satechi’s New Year sitewide sale takes up to 25% off latest chargers and accessories

-
Satechi’s New Year sale is now live and taking 20% off its entire collection of chargers, Apple accessories, and more when code NYE20 has been applied at checkout. Spending over $100 will lock-in 25% in savings when you use code NYE25 instead. Shipping varies per order. Headlining today’s sale is the 108W Pro USB-C PD Wall Charger at $63.99. Usually fetching $80, today’s offer is $6 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low.

Featuring a pair of USB-C ports, this wall charger can deliver 90W to a single device while also outputting 18W to another. Then there’s two 2.4A USB-A ports for charging up accessories and the like. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

On top of the discounted noted below, don’t forget that padding your cart to hit $100 will let you save even more on all of the Satechi gear in its New Year sale.

Satechi New Year sale highlights

Satechi 108W USB-C PD Wall Charger features:

Upgrade to pro power with the Satechi 108W Pro USB-C PD Desktop Charger. Featuring dual USB-C Power Delivery ports, 90W and 18W, to charge even your most power-hungry Type-C devices at full speed – without sharing power. Equipped with additional USB-A ports, the dual USB-C charger consolidates multiple adapters into one sleek USB C charger for powerful charging in the office or on-the-go.

