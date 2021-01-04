FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Razer Opus ANC Headphones return to all-time low at $150 (Save 25%), more from $30

-
Amazon offers the Razer Opus Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $149.99 shipped. Saving you 25% from the usual $200 going rate, today’s offer is only the second time we’ve seen these headphones on sale at Amazon and matches the all-time low from before the holidays. Deviating from the rest of Razer’s usual gaming focus, the Opus Headphones deliver active noise cancellation in a form-factor that’s perfect for serving as your daily driver. There’s also THX-certified audio, 25-hour battery life, and Bluetooth connectivity. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 235 customers and you can check out how they perform in our hands-on review. Head below for additional Razer earbuds on sale from $30.

Other Razer audio deals:

Those in the Apple ecosystem will also want to check out the ongoing Beats price cuts we’re currently tracking. This morning saw the latest Powerbeats fall to $100, which joins the new Beats Flex at $45. Both feature Apple’s in-house audio chips for fast pairing and more.

Razer Opus ANC Headphones features:

For high-fidelity sound. Tested and optimized by experts in cinematic audio immersion at THX Ltd., the headset presents a rich, balanced soundstage for all your movies, music and gaming. For an uninterrupted audio experience on the go. Whether you’re watching a movie or rocking out to your favorite track, shut out all distractions with advanced ANC tech which detects and nullifies all incoming noise.

