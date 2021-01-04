FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Build out your at-home gym with Sunny Health & Fitness’ Water Rowing Machine with $160 off

-
Save $160 $520

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Water Rowing Machine for $519.99 shipped. That’s $160 off the typical rate there, undercuts Sunny Health & Fitness’ sale price by $75, and marks the lowest offer we have tracked since March. Now that a new year has arrived, many of us are rethinking our fitness regimen. With at-home workouts having become more desirable to many, snagging this rowing machine could be a slam dunk for some. Users can add resistance using water and performance metrics are easy to keep track of thanks to its large built-in display. Ratings are still rolling in, but Sunny Health & Fitness gear is reputable.

Truth be told, exercise equipment can leave permanent marks on flooring. Thankfully you can use a fraction of today’s savings to nab Sunny Health & Fitness’ Mat at $36. It’s expansive enough to fit your new rowing machine, allowing you to set things up properly while keeping this expenditure affordable.

For those of you looking to more rapidly bulk up, working more protein into your diet is a great idea. Thankfully we’ve spotted a solid discount on MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate. You can bag three 2.2-pound packages for $36. This offer shaves up to $84 off, making now a compelling time to strike.

Sunny Health & Fitness Rowing Machine features:

  • More resistance is achieved by adding more water. Level 1 delivers the lowest resistance while level 6 yields the highest resistance.
  • Use the battery-powered performance display to track your workout performance. View your distance, time stroke count, and total calories burned while water rowing.
  • 48″ Aluminum slide rail ensures a sturdy and quiet experience during your workout. The heavy duty rail, which folds upright to save space when stored, has a maximum weight capacity of 265lbs.

