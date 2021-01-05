FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

9to5Toys Daily: January 05, 2021 – iPad Air $559, B&H clears out MacBook inventory, more

-
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed.
New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.

Top deals:

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2021/01/9to5Toys-Daily-1-05-2021.mp3

Host:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

9to5Toys Daily: January 04, 2021 – Anker New Year...
9to5Toys Daily: December 29, 2020 – Apple Watch S...
9to5Toys Daily: December 22, 2020 – Mac mini deal...
9to5Toys Daily: December 21, 2020 – AirPods Max f...
9to5Toys Daily: December 18, 2020 – iPad and Appl...
9to5Toys Daily: December 17, 2020 – SanDisk stora...
9to5Toys Daily: December 16, 2020 – Latest Mac mi...
9to5Toys Daily: December 15, 2020 – Mac mini $299...
Show More Comments

Related

Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: December 16, 2020 – Latest Mac mini on sale, iPad Pro discounted by up to $370, more

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: December 29, 2020 – Apple Watch Series 6 from $339, iPad deals, more

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: December 03, 2020 – $99 off latest MacBook Pro, HomeKit cameras, more

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: December 18, 2020 – iPad and Apple Watch deals start at $100, more

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: December 02, 2020 – Powerbeats Pro $150, iPad Pro from $585, more

Listen now
$74 off

Timex’s minimalistic Fairfield Slip-Thru Watch strikes $36, more up to $74 off

From $36 Learn More
Reg. $40+

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla hardcover art books hit Amazon lows from $26.50 (Reg. up to $80)

$26.50+ Learn More
Reg. $70

Logitech’s G PRO Hero Gaming Mouse returns to all-time low at $50 (Save 29%)

$50 Learn More