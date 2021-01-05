Home gym gear up to 55% off from $32: Flat benches, bikes, yoga gear, more

Woot is now offering up to 55% off home gym gear with deals starting from $32. You can score the Finer Form Foldable Flat Bench for $94.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly as much as $150 and currently fetching $140 at Amazon, today’s offer is up to 37% off and the lowest price we can find. The perfect start to any home gym or just to supplement the gear you already have, it sports 3-inches of cushioning and a 4-way scratch-resistant, powder-coated steel frame. The 1,000-pound capacity and foldable design for easy storage are nice touches as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Now, if you have enough space to do without the foldable design, you can also save some cash with the Marcy Flat Utility Weight Bench at $59.50 shipped via Amazon. This one also drops the weight capacity down to 600-pounds, but that will be more than enough to support most workouts. It also carries stellar ratings from over 7,600 Amazon customers.

But be sure to browse through the rest of the Woot home gym sale for deals starting from $32 right here. You’ll find additional bench options, yoga sets and more, just be sure to check out this Sunny Health & Fitness’ Water Rowing Machine at $160 off while you’re at it.

We also have some great Gold Box protein powder deals alongside this ongoing MyProtein offer, not to mention loads of activewear and gym apparel deals right here. And remember to browse through our fitness tracker deal hub for all of your high-tech fitness companion needs and then check out the new floating-above-the-ear Bose buds.

More on the Finer Form Foldable Flat Bench:

Fabricated from high-strength steel, the perfect flat bench or utility bench provides the steadiness and support that you need for dumbbell bench presses, triceps dips, ab crunches and much more. This bench is also perfect for stretching, regular ab routines and can even be incorporated with other barbell-based equipment to give you the workout you want from your home gym.

