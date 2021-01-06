BodyBoss Home Gym supports over 300 exercises at $120 Prime shipped (Reg. $169+)

Today only, Woot is offering the BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0 for $119.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $179, they currently sell for $169 at Amazon where they rarely go for less than $125 with today’s offer being the lowest price we can find. This all-in-one solution is a great way to bring the gym home (or anywhere really) with support for a wide-range of workouts. You can do an upper body, lower body, cardio resistance boxing, and a series of body part focused workouts “all in the same week with the just one product.” It includes the fold-up platform, resistance bands, a collapsable workout bar, wrist/ankle straps, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the whole kit and platform seem like overkill for you, take a look at the Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Band Set featured in our 2020 fitness gift guide. It sells for under $12 Prime shipped on Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from an impressive 63,000+ Amazon customers. Each band is 12- by 2-inches and come in varying degrees of resistance.

From foam rollers and new running shoes to today’s Optimum Nutrition Amazon sale, now is the perfect time to kit out your fitness routine at a major discount. Our fitness deal hub is bursting at the seams with big-time price drops including the Finer Form 5-in-1 Adjustable Weight Bench, the Sunny Health & Fitness’ Water Rowing Machine, and even more home gym equipment from $32. Just make sure you browse through our fashion deals if you need some new workout apparel as well.

More on the BodyBoss 2.0:

The BodyBoss 2.0 was designed to simulate all the bulky equipment and machines you see at the gym and combine them into one revolutionary workout concept – the BodyBoss 2.0, a portable gym. BodyBoss Portable Gym is the World’s 1st home gym you can take anywhere. Easily attach the cloth covered resistance bands to the fold up platform and then either the handles, the collapsable workout bar or the wrist/ankle straps and perform 300+ exercises.

