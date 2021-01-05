LEGO is expanding its selection of educational creations by debuting a pair of STEAM kits to start the year. Entering in an entirely new theme, the BricQ Motion lineup stands out from other kits in the LEGO learning stable with an emphasis on being entirely tech-free. Head below for a closer look at the two new creations.

LEGO started the year off on a strong note by introducing over 100 new creations from popular themes like Star Wars, Technic, and more. But now we’re getting a look at two additional kits that are geared towards the educational market with an emphasis on STEAM in tow.

Last year saw LEGO roll out its collection of previously education-only kits to the general public to help with at-home learning, but this time around, LEGO is returning to its focus on providing aid to teachers and the like. This move comes with the debut of an entirely new theme deemed BricQ Motion, which is launching with a pair of kits to start.

Both of these builds are centered around an entirely analog experience to convey problem-solving know-how and other engineering-adjacent skills to builders. LEGO has been leaning more and more on the offline nature of its kits, but these depart from many of the other STEAM releases we’ve seen from the brand, which has historically featured some kind of robotic element or app-enabled functionality.

The main differences in the sets are the demographic of builders LEGO is targeting. The BricQ Motion Essential kit is geared more towards introductory learning, while its BricQ Motion Prime steps up to an older audience with some lightly more sophisticated techniques. You’re looking at 523 included pieces with the Essential box and 562 with the Prime set.

Most of the includes bricks here are just what you’d expect from a STEAM build, with mainly Technic pieces and the like. LEGO is also bundling miniature curriculums with both of the BricQ Motion sets that help teach everything from language arts to math.

Each of the LEGO BricQ Motion sets are available via its Education site and enter with $99.95 price tags.

All things considered, I really like the route that LEGO is going with its BricQ Motion kits. I wish they’d make these available to the public just like the other LEGO STEAM sets, but hopefully, this launch is just a way to test the waters with a departure from its existing educational builds. I do think that tech-free sets like these will prove to be quite popular with parents looking to get their kids into the world of STEAM without introducing a smartphone or any other electronics.

