TCL’s 55-inch Mini-LED 4K 120Hz TV delivers AirPlay 2, more at $578 (All-time low)

Walmart is currently offering the TCL 55-inch Mini-LED 4K HDR Roku Smart TV (55R635) for $578 shipped. Down from the usual $650 going rate, today’s offer marks only the second notable price cut to date and matches the all-time low set back in December. TCL’s latest Series 6 TV delivers the brand’s first Mini-LED display that’s complemented by local dimming zones and 4K HDR image support. AirPlay 2 functionality leads the way alongside Roku streaming features, Alexa and Assistant integration, and four HDMI ports. On top of a THX Certified Game Mode, you’ll also enjoy a 120Hz refresh rate, making it a must for next-generation console owners. As a #1 new release at Amazon, over 1,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more.

Alternatively, go with TCL’s recent 5-Series QLED Roku 4K TV for $448 to save some extra cash. You’ll find the same overall size here, but without the Mini-LED display. It still packs Roku and AirPlay 2 functionality alongside Dolby Vision and 4K HDR support, but at a more affordable price point. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can check out our launch coverage for more details.

TCL 55-inch Mini-LED TV features:

TCL’s 6-Series combines stunning 4K HDR and mini-LED technology in a bold, brushed metal design for a superior TV experience. Quantum Dot technology and the HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision combine for greater brightness and contrast, as well as a full palette of rich colors. TCL’s Contrast Control Zone technology optimizes the image across individual zones to yield striking contrast between light and dark areas. The 6-Series models’ AiPQ Engine uses machine-learning algorithms to optimize color, contrast and clarity for an unrivaled 4K HDR experience.

