FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Timbuk2 Garage Sale cuts up to 60% off MacBook backpacks, messenger bags, more

-
FashionTimbuk2
60% off From $30

Timbuk2 is currently having a Garage Sale that’s offering up to 60% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on backpacks, briefcases, messenger bags, luggage, accessories, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders exceeding $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Lane Commuter Backpack that’s currently marked down to $119, which is $60 off the orignial rate. This backpack can easily fit your 15-inch MacBook and features a reflective paneling to keep you noticed in low light, which is also great for commuting. This style also features magnetic closures for easy access to your belongings and it’s water-resistant. Plus, it’s available in an olive green coloring that’s very on-trend for this season and it can be carried by both men or women alike. Note: all sales are final. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Timbuk2 or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Timbuk2 include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Under Armour Semi-Annual Event that’s offering up to 40% off outerwear, shoes, t-shirts, polos, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Timbuk2

About the Author

Nordstrom Rack’s Activewear Event takes up to 60%...
The North Face outerwear, t-shirts, accessories, more u...
Old Navy’s Epic Clearance Event offers deals from...
Eastbay’s 2021 Kickoff Sale offers $30 off orders...
Dick’s Sporting Goods New Year Clearance Event ta...
Under Armour Semi-Annual Event is live! Save up to 40% ...
Banana Republic Factory refreshes your look with up to ...
The North Face Winter Sale is huge! Save 30% off t-shir...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $70

Logitech’s G PRO Hero Gaming Mouse returns to all-time low at $50 (Save 29%)

$50 Learn More
Save 29%

AmazonBasics discounts slash up to 29% off pet beds, bags, more priced from $14

From $14 Learn More

Dell refreshes UltraSharp lineup with 40-inch Curved 5K Thunderbolt 3 monitor, more

Read more Learn More
55% off

Home gym gear up to 55% off from $32: Flat benches, bikes, yoga gear, more

$32+ Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: January 05, 2021 – iPad Air $559, B&H clears out MacBook inventory, more

Listen now

Bose intros floating-above-the-ear truly wireless workout buds today

Learn More
60% off

Nordstrom Rack’s Activewear Event takes up to 60% off: adidas, Nike, Oakley, more

From $9 Learn More
40% off

PowerA’s Nintendo Switch Folio Case falls to new low of $20 (Save 20%), more from $9

$9 Learn More