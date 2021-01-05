FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Timbuk2 Garage Sale cuts up to 60% off MacBook backpacks, messenger bags, more

-
FashionTimbuk2
60% off From $30

Timbuk2 is currently having a Garage Sale that’s offering up to 60% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on backpacks, briefcases, messenger bags, luggage, accessories, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders exceeding $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Lane Commuter Backpack that’s currently marked down to $119, which is $60 off the orignial rate. This backpack can easily fit your 15-inch MacBook and features a reflective paneling to keep you noticed in low light, which is also great for commuting. This style also features magnetic closures for easy access to your belongings and it’s water-resistant. Plus, it’s available in an olive green coloring that’s very on-trend for this season and it can be carried by both men or women alike. Note: all sales are final. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Timbuk2 or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Timbuk2 include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Under Armour Semi-Annual Event that’s offering up to 40% off outerwear, shoes, t-shirts, polos, and more.

