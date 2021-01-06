FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Secure your home with Nooie’s 1080p Wi-Fi Pan/Tilt Home Camera, now $33 (Reg. $50)

-
AmazonSmart HomeHome SecurityNooie
34% off $33

Nooie US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Wi-Fi Pan/Tilt Home Camera for $32.78 shipped. Today’s deal knocks 34% off and matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked. While marketed as a baby camera, this is really just a home security camera that has the ability to pan and tilt up to 355-degrees horizontally and 94-degrees vertically. With a 1080p resolution and infrared LED night vision, this camera can see up to 32-feet in “pitch black” so you can always know what’s going on at home. There’s also motion and sound detection, 2-way audio, both cloud and local storage, plus much more available here for a well-rounded experience. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save some cash when ditching the pan/tilt feature of today’s lead deal. You’ll want to check out Wyze Cam at $26 if you’re interested in securing your home on a tighter budget. Wyze Cam features a similar 1080p sensor, night vision, motion/sound detection, and both cloud/local recordings. Really, the only feature it lacks compared to the Nooie Camera above is panning and tilting.

Regardless of which you pick up, be sure to grab Samsung’s 32GB microSD card. This is how both cameras above record locally and you’ll find that 32GB is more than enough for rolling storage. Plus at just $7.50, this is a fantastic way to spend just a fraction of your savings.

More about Nooie 1080p Wi-Fi Camera:

  • Automatically senses and tracks the action in your home in full 360°. Nooie Cam 360 has 101° field of view — rotates 355° horizontally and 94° vertically. Pan and tilt easily with the Nooie App.
  • 1080P HD camera lens and two 940nm infrared LEDs. Night vision up to 32ft (10m) in pitch-black. Optional status light.
  • Live streaming 24/7 with real-time motion and sound alerts. Listen and talk to family or pets with built-in anti-noise mic and speaker.

