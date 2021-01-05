FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Planescape Torment, hocus 2, Learn C PRO, more

We are now ready to collect all of today’s best Android game and app deals. Every afternoon at this time we gather all of the most notable price drops on apps from Google Play and beyond so you never have to pay full price for mobile software. There are a number of top-tier deals below from yesterday, but today’s selection also contains some price drops you’ll want browse over. Highlights include titles like Planescape: Torment Enhanced, hocus 2, Learn C Programming PRO, Unit Converter Pro, MasterGear, Volt, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

While we are still tracking a notable handset sale over at Amazon on various Samsung models, today’s Android deals are headlined by the latest TicWatch Pro Smartwatch. You can now score one with the Ticwatch ANC earbuds at $249 ($342 value). All-time lows on ASUS’ 14-inch Chromebooks continue today while SanDisk’s 2TB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD fell to a new low at 25% off. But the accessory deals don’t stop there as we are still tracking a host of Anker gear deals at Amazon, the Aukey 9-Port Dual Display USB-C Hub at 30% off, and even more in this morning’s roundup

Today’s best game deals: Hades $20, Aladdin and The Lion King $8, Rare Replay $7.50, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Planescape Torment:

You are the Nameless One, a hulking figure covered in scars and tattoos collected over the course of countless lives—none of which you can remember, but are now coming back to haunt you. You are prodded awake by Morte, a floating skull and keeper of secrets, to embark on an adventure taking The Nameless One from the dirty streets of Sigil into the mysterious Outer Planes and even into the depths of Hell itself.

