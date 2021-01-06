Crock-Pot’s Multi-Cooker + air fryer lid is up to $110 off for today only at $90

Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker with the air fryer lid for $89.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $200 at Best Buy, it has fluctuated between $90 and as much as $179 at Amazon over the last month or so with today’s deal being the best we can find. Sure, this isn’t an Instant Pot, but just about all of the comparable models out there don’t include the $79 air fryer lid the way this one does, for comparison’s sake. It also includes much of the same feature set like multiple cooking methods (pressure cook, slow cook, brown/sear, sauté, steam, and air fry), an 8-quart capacity, and a series of “one-touch settings for quick pressure-cooked meals.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now, if you don’t need the air fryer lid or the 8-quart capacity, than it might be worth just going for the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 at $79 instead. Or even the $59 3-quart, but space is pretty limited for anything more than side dishes and small meals for two. Either way, you’re saving some cash and dipping your toes into the wonderful world of multi-cooking and 1-pot meal solutions.

Or, just grab this $30 dedicated air fryer while it’s 50% off and check out this ongoing offer on the Instant Vortex 10-Qt. Air Fryer Oven. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more kitchenware, essentials, furniture upgrades, and some Gold Box organic matcha green tea powder.

More on the Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker:

Serve nutritious and easy home-cooked meals at a fraction of the time that conventional cooking requires. Enjoy all the same benefits you love about Express Crock—one-touch settings for quick pressure-cooked meals—now with a Crisping Lid that adds a delectable crisp to chicken, ribs, and more! Removeable Crisping Lid allows for a crispy finish to be added to all dishes—including rotisserie chicken, ribs, and more!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!