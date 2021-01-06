FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Add a 4.2-Qt. air fryer to your cooking arsenal at $30 shipped for today only (50% off)

-
Home GoodseBay Daily DealsBella
50% off $30

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the 4.2-quart Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer for $29.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $60, this Best Buy exclusive is now 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. If you didn’t pull the trigger on one of these things during the holidays last year, or know someone who needs one, this is another great chance to score at a notable discount. Features include a 1500-watt heating system that provides that golden crispy extra with little to no oil to help you keep your new year resolutions. The adjustable temperature settings (175- to 400-degrees) support a wide array of recipes while the matte black finish and stainless steel accent will fit in nicely with most kitchen decor. Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Best Buy customers. More details below. 

As of right now, there really aren’t very many air fryers we would recommend at less than $30. Even the usually rock-bottom 2-quart Chefman Turbo Fry is up at $40. Today’s lead deal is among the most affordable 4-quart air fryers we can find anywhere. Although you might want to consider using a fraction of your savings on a new set of tongs to safely remove your air fried meals, if you don’t already have something laying around. 

Looking for one of those hybrid toaster oven-air fryers instead? We also still have the Instant Vortex 10-Qt. Air Fryer Oven down at its Amazon all-time low of $110

Then head over to our home goods guide for even more discounted kitchenware and household essentials including robot vacuums, furniture, laundry detergent, and much more. Make sure to check out the just-announced LG CordZero A9 Kompressor+ vacuum that can mop and empty its own dustbin while you’re at it. 

More on the Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer:

Revolutionize cooking with the Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Analog Air Fryer. The High Performance Circular Heat Technology and the powerful 1500 watt heating system delivers fast, crispy and evenly cooked food every time. Time saving appliance with up to 50% faster pre heat than a conventional oven. Large 3.6 lbs. food capacity for your favorite foods, including; fried chicken, roasted salmon, French fries, kale chips, and homemade guilt free donuts. Adjustable temperature from 175°F to 400°F, integrated 60 minute auto shutoff timer with audible tone and indicator lights. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

Bella

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Glad’s antimicrobial Stainless Steel Step Trash C...
Crock-Pot’s Multi-Cooker + air fryer lid is up to...
Clean up any mess with Stanley’s 6-gal. 4HP wet/d...
Amazon has the 96-load Tide Laundry Detergent Eco-Box d...
New LG CordZero A9 Kompressor+ vacuum can mop and empty...
Amazon Rivet table and floor lamps are up to 40% off, n...
Walker Edison coffee tables plunge as low as $116 (Up t...
Makita’s Brushless Drill/Driver Kit bundles two b...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $73

Glad’s antimicrobial Stainless Steel Step Trash Can fights odors at $60 (Reg. $73)

$60 Learn More
Reg. $179+

Crock-Pot’s Multi-Cooker + air fryer lid is up to $110 off for today only at $90

$90 Learn More

CASETiFY launches new Disney collaboration with Mickey Mouse iPhone 12 cases, more

Read more Learn More
$34.50 off

Clean up any mess with Stanley’s 6-gal. 4HP wet/dry vacuum at $58 shipped (Reg. $92.50)

$58 Learn More
39% off

Don’t overlook Amazon’s $10 Campus Backpack (Save 39%)

$10 Learn More
$128.50 off

Apple’s cellular iPad mini 5 returns to Black Friday price following $128.50 discount

$400.50 Learn More
25% off

Amazon has the 96-load Tide Laundry Detergent Eco-Box down at $14 (Nearly 25% off)

$14 Learn More
Reg. $749

OnePlus 8T Smartphone returns to second-best price yet at $649 (Save $100)

$649 Learn More