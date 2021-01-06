Add a 4.2-Qt. air fryer to your cooking arsenal at $30 shipped for today only (50% off)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the 4.2-quart Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer for $29.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $60, this Best Buy exclusive is now 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. If you didn’t pull the trigger on one of these things during the holidays last year, or know someone who needs one, this is another great chance to score at a notable discount. Features include a 1500-watt heating system that provides that golden crispy extra with little to no oil to help you keep your new year resolutions. The adjustable temperature settings (175- to 400-degrees) support a wide array of recipes while the matte black finish and stainless steel accent will fit in nicely with most kitchen decor. Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Best Buy customers. More details below.

As of right now, there really aren’t very many air fryers we would recommend at less than $30. Even the usually rock-bottom 2-quart Chefman Turbo Fry is up at $40. Today’s lead deal is among the most affordable 4-quart air fryers we can find anywhere. Although you might want to consider using a fraction of your savings on a new set of tongs to safely remove your air fried meals, if you don’t already have something laying around.

Looking for one of those hybrid toaster oven-air fryers instead? We also still have the Instant Vortex 10-Qt. Air Fryer Oven down at its Amazon all-time low of $110.

Then head over to our home goods guide for even more discounted kitchenware and household essentials including robot vacuums, furniture, laundry detergent, and much more. Make sure to check out the just-announced LG CordZero A9 Kompressor+ vacuum that can mop and empty its own dustbin while you’re at it.

Revolutionize cooking with the Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Analog Air Fryer. The High Performance Circular Heat Technology and the powerful 1500 watt heating system delivers fast, crispy and evenly cooked food every time. Time saving appliance with up to 50% faster pre heat than a conventional oven. Large 3.6 lbs. food capacity for your favorite foods, including; fried chicken, roasted salmon, French fries, kale chips, and homemade guilt free donuts. Adjustable temperature from 175°F to 400°F, integrated 60 minute auto shutoff timer with audible tone and indicator lights.

