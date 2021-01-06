Catch a My Partner Pikachu for your collection at just $10 Prime shipped (30% off)

Amazon is now offering the Pokemon Interactive My Partner Pikachu toy for $9.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15 or more, this is slightly under the previous Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. It sells for $20 at Target and even more via Walmart right now. Not unlike the My Partner Eevee we covered previously, this officially licensed Pokemon toy is an interactive one with two modes of play: discovery and training. There are three touch sensors that cause Pikachu’s arms and ears to wiggle alongside over “100 different Interactions.” Rated 4+ stars from over 4,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you already have the My Partner Pikachu in your collection or your miniature Trainers just won’t be interested, take a look at the official Pikachu Clip and Go set. Coming in at under $7.50 Prime shipped, this set includes a miniature Pikachu figure as well as a belt clip-ready Poke Ball and carries a 4+ star rating from over 620 Amazon customers.

Now might be a great time to catch up on any of the Pokemon releases from last year you might have missed out on. Firstly, go check out these Pokemon-inspired prescription glasses. Then go browse through the new CASETiFY iPhone 12 Pokemon cases, HORI’s latest licensed Switch controllers, and the Pokemon holiday collection. Just don’t forget about the upcoming Switch games, Pokemon Unite and New Pokemon Snap, as well as the “first-ever” TCG board game.

More on My Partner Pikachu:

My Partner Pikachu is a Pokémon experience unlike any other that brings Pikachu to life! Play with Pikachu and watch as his ears and arms move, cheeks and tail light up, and he plays over 20 awesome, different expressions! With 2 distinct modes of play, My Partner Pikachu is the perfect pal for any Pokémon fan! Learn and bond with Pikachu in Discovery mode and in Training mode you can put your skills as a trainer to the test!

