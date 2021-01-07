eufyCam’s 2C Pro Cameras sport HomeKit Secure Video at $256 (New low, save 20%)

eufyHome via Amazon offers its eufyCam 2C Pro 2-Camera Security Kit for $255.99 shipped when code EUFY2CPRO has been applied at checkout. Down from the usual $320 going rate, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $16 and marking one of the best discounts to date. Armed with HomeKit Secure Video support, this eufyCam 2C Pro package includes a pair of the 1080p cameras alongside a base station. The entirely wireless designs are backed by 180-day battery life and weather-resistant enclosures so you can mount them just about anywhere. Motion alerts, human detection, and night vision round out the notable features. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 180 customers and you can check out our hands-on review for a more in-depth look. Head below for more.

Get in the HomeKit Secure Video game for less when you opt for the eufy 2K Indoor Cam at $38 instead. This offering trades in the weather-resistance rating found above for an indoor design that’ll still let you keep tabs on things from HomeKit. Over 2,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating, largely agreeing with the takeaway from our hands-on coverage.

We’re also still seeing a price cut on Anker’s more affordable HomeKit Pan and Tilt Camera at $40 alongside a series of other discounts for the new year from $11. But then be sure to check out its new lineup of MagSafe accessories that just launched, as well.

eufyCam 2C Pro features:

Every eufy Security product is engineered to ensure your security data is kept private. Have peace of mind that you will have a secure record of everything that happens around your home. Without cords or wires of any kind, eufyCam 2C Pro installs indoors and out with ease to surveil your home for 180 days on a single charge.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!