It only takes $5.50 to bag CRAFTSMAN’s 22-piece Drill/Driver Bit Set (39% off)

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 22-piece Drill/Driver Bit Set (964074) for $5.38 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 39% off and matches for the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This CRAFTSMAN set is comprised of six drill bit sizes, 14 driver tips, and more. Each piece has its own dedicated space inside of the included protective case. This level of organization found here should make it a cinch to find the piece needed for the job at hand. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you don’t need drill bits, consider SKIL 33-piece Screwdriver Set at $6. This convenient kit comes in a compact case which tidily holds each of its tips. The options inside are the “most common sizes,” helping ensure you have what’s needed for typical projects.

And on the note of related deals, over the last couple of days we’ve unraveled a few notable discounts. First up, Dremel’s rotary tool kit has hit $85.50, a price that marks a new Amazon low. You can also find Gerber’s EAB Pocket Knife at $14.50 alongside yesterday’s find on this Makita Brushless Drill/Driver Kit for $128. Swing by our home goods guide to see if anything else catches your eye.

CRAFTSMAN 22-piece Drill/Driver Bit Set features:

1/4 in. Speed-lok connector

6 popular drill sizes

Popular assortment of driver bits

Magnetic bit holder

Made in the USA

