LG’s waterproof PL2 XBOOM Go Bluetooth Speaker drops to $47 (Reg. $57)

Amazon offers the LG PL2 XBOOM Go Water-Resistant Bluetooth Speaker for $46.99 shipped. Down from its $57 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $10 discount, marks the second-best price we’ve seen to date at Amazon, and is the lowest in three months. LG’s PL2 XBOOM Go delivers a compact and portable design that can go just about anywhere thanks to IPX5 water-resistance. Its up to 10-hours of audio playback per charge pairs with an internal 5W driver system, Meridian sound technology, and integrated controls. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 125 customers. More details below.

If you can live without the LG branding, going with the well-reviewed OontZ Angle 3 portable Bluetooth speaker at $24 is a great way to save some extra cash. On top of a similar compact design, you’re also looking at the same IPX5 water-resistance and 14-hour battery life. Just don’t expect the audio to sound as crisp here. Everything is backed by a 4.6/5 star rating from over 109,000 customers.

But should you be after bringing some smart speakers to your space, we’re currently tracking 52% in savings on Lenovo’s Assistant-enabled Smart Clocks from $24. That’s alongside discounts on Amazon’s latest Echo Dot speakers and a bundle offer on the HomePod mini.

LG PL2 XBOOM Go features:

Indoors or out, the water resistant PL2 XBOOM Go Portable Wireless Speaker from LG is engineered to provide you with high-quality audio playback, thanks to Meridian Audio technology. This single channel wireless speaker delivers your music through one 1.75″ woofer and a passive radiator. Stream your favorite tunes by pairing Bluetooth-compatible mobile devices to the PL2. The XBOOM Go also accepts wired audio devices via its 3.5mm AUX jack. With a built-in 3900mAh battery, the XBOOM Go can run for up to 10 hours of all-day fun.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!