Best Buy’s latest 3-day sale discounts HomePod mini bundles, Chromebooks, more

Best Buy is heading into the weekend today with its latest 3-day that’s discounting a selection of Apple gear, smart home accessories, Chromebooks, and more. Shipping is free across the board in orders over $35, and free curbside pickup is available, as well. Headlining here is the Apple HomePod mini bundle with a Wemo HomeKit Mini Smart Plug for $109.99. Down from the $124 value the package usually fetches, today’s offer is $5 under the combined all-time lows on both items and the very first discount of any kind on Apple’s latest Siri-enabled speaker. Learn more over at 9to5Mac. Head below for all of our top picks from the sale.

HomePod mini delivers a compact way to bring Siri, Apple Music, and smart home control to your space in a familiar, fabric-wrapped design. Alongside either white or black colorways, there’s a touchpad at the top to adjust audio playback as well as quick music handoff thanks to the inclusion of Apple’s new U1 chip. Throw in the bundled mini smart plug, and you’ll be ready to expand your HomeKit setup to control lamps and other appliances. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,100 customers.

Other highlights from Best Buy’s 3-day sale:

Be sure to check out everything in the sale right here for some additional ways to save. Then go swing by our Apple guide for all of the other best price cuts on Macs, iPads, and even some of the latest iPhone accessories. Notably, this morning saw the very first price cut on Apple’s new MagSafe charger.

HomePod mini features:

Jam-packed with innovation, HomePod mini fills the entire room with rich 360-degree audio. Place multiple speakers around the house for a connected sound system. And with Siri, your favorite do-it-all intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks and controls your smart home privately and securely.

