Logitech’s Combo Touch iPad Keyboard Folio sees first discount to $134.50

-
AmazonLogitech
Reg. $150 $134.50

Amazon offers the Logitech Combo Touch 9.7-inch iPad Keyboard Folio for $134.54 shipped. Down from $150, today’s offer is the very first price cut we’ve tracked on the accessory and amounts to over $15 in savings. Logitech’s Combo Touch covers both the front and back of Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad with a folio design that packs a built-in keyboard with trackpack. Relying on Apple’s Smart Connector, you won’t have to fuss with Bluetooth or remembering to recharge the battery. There’s also an integrated multi-angle kickstand here, as well. Over 465 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can check out our hands-on review for a closer look.

If you can live without the built-in trackpad, going with Apple’s own Smart Keyboard delivers an overall similar experience to the lead deal for less, just without the extra input method. It’s currently $114 at Amazon, saving you some extra cash while letting you add a first-party accessory to your iPad. Or just call it a day and go with the Logitech Slim Folio Keyboard Case at $93 and save even more.

Then be sure to check out our Apple guide for even more ways to save. This morning saw a series of refurbished iPhone XS/Max models go on sale from $380, as well as the very first discount on Apple’s new MagSafe charger. That’s on top of Best Buy’s latest 3-day sale with offers on HomePod Mini bundles and more.

Logitech Combo Touch iPad Keyboard Folio features:

Some ideas just click. Introducing the game-changing Combo Touch trackpad case for iPad—a case that combines a full-size backlit keyboard with a precision multi-gesture trackpad. Navigate iPad with familiar gestures and easily edit spreadsheets, documents and more. A flexible design with detachable Smart Connector keyboard supports four distinct use modes for extra versatility no matter where you are – a café table, desk, or even your lap. The light and durable case keeps iPad protected from bumps and scratches.

