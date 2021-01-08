FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Logitech’s latest MX mice for Mac fall to all-time lows starting at $69

Reg. $100 From $69

Amazon offers the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Mouse for Mac at $68.99 shipped. Normally fetching $80, today’s offer is one of the very first price cuts we’ve seen and matching the all-time low set only once before. Logitech’s latest addition to its popular stable of MX Mac accessories launched back in September, delivering its most low-profile and compact mouse yet. Alongside the ability to be used on any surface, other notable features here include up to 70-hour battery life, USB-C charging, and Bluetooth connectivity. Not to mention Logitech FLOW support for pairing with multiple devices at a time. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced Wireless Mouse on sale for $89.99. Down from $100, you’re saving $10 here with today’s offer marking only the second notable price cut and matching the all-time low. Featuring the same Logitech FLOW support and 70-day battery life found above, there’s an even more ergonomic design here alongside an added magspeed scroll wheel and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 6,000 customers.

Those after peripheral better suited for the battlestation will want to check out all of the offers still live in our PC gaming guide. On top of the collection of discounted Razer accessories from $40, we’re still tracking an all-time low on Logitech’s G PRO Hero Gaming Mouse at $50.

Logitech MX Anywhere 3 for Mac features:

Master it, anywhere with MX Anywhere 3 for Mac– a compact performance mouse designed for your Mac or iPad no matter where you work – from the home office, to the cafe, to the airport lounge. The electromagnetic MagSpeed scroll wheel is faster, quieter, and more precise. A low-profile design is contoured for the shape of your hand – with silicone side grips ensure that it’s always soft to the touch. 



