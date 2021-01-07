Save up to 45% on Razer PC gaming mice, headsets, mics, and more from $40

Amazon offers the Razer Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $119.99 shipped. Usually fetching $150, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the second-best discount to date. As one of Razer’s flagship gaming accessories, its Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed mouse delivers 100-hour battery life alongside a 20,000DPI sensor. The brand’s signature Chroma RGB lighting makes an appearance alongside 11 programmable buttons and extreme low-latency wireless performance. Over 9,400 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more Razer gaming deals from $40.

Other Razer PC going accessories:

But if you’re after a new machine to center your battlestation around, Razer’s Blade Stealth 13 is currently marked down by $292 to one of its best prices yet. That’s on top of everything else in our PC gaming guide, including a first look at the return of Mad Catz and its all-new R.A.T. DWS Wireless Gaming Mouse.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed features:

With a high-speed transmission, extremely low latency, and seamless frequency switching in the noisiest environments, you won’t even realize that you’re gaming with a wireless mouse. Wired and Wireless usage modes, HyperSpeed Wireless technology (2.4 GHz dongle),1.8 m / 6 ft Speedflex cable for charging and wired use.

