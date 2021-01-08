FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save $50 on OnePlus Nord N10 5G with pre-order bundles for $300, more

Save $50 From $180

OnePlus currently offers its new Nord N10 5G 128GB Android Smartphone bundled with a pair of OnePlus Buds Z for $299.99 shipped as a pre-order. Normally you’d pay $350 for the package here, with today’s offer marking the first savings of any kind on the latest addition to the OnePlus smartphone stable. At B&H, you can alternately score a $50 gift card with the smartphone instead. Featuring 6.49-inch 90Hz display, the new OnePlus Nord N10 5G offers a budget-friendly focus with a Snapdragon 690 SoC to power the experience. There’s 128GB of storage here alongside a 48MP quad-camera setup, as well as a rear fingerprint scanner to complete the package. Having just been released, reviews are still rolling in. But other OnePlus smartphones are highly-rated and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more

Over at B&H, you can also score the new OnePlus Nord N100 64GB Smartphone with a $30 gift card for $179.99. Just like the lead deal, this marks the first price cut of any kind on one of the latest OnePlus offerings and nets you $30 in credit to spend at B&H in the future. OnePlus Nord N100 delivers a 6.52-inch 90Hz display with Snapdragon 460, 13MP camera, and 4G connectivity. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Use a potion of your savings to pick up this affordable case for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G for just $8 at Amazon. This smartphone’s more affordable price point makes it a great option to serve as a family member’s first device, so having some extra protection is always a good idea.

Don’t forget that we’re also still seeing one of the best prices to date on Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10+ Smartphone at $660, which has fallen in price by $385. That’s alongside all of the other offers in our Android guide, including various Motorola handsets from $120 and all of the best app and game deals for your new device in our roundup right here.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G features:

Play it smooth with 90 Hz The N10 5G display refreshes 50% faster than standard 60 Hz displays, making it more responsive and smoother. Swipe and scroll with an upgraded viewing experience on the new N10 5G. 5G vs 4G? It’s not even a fair fight. It’s finally time to upgrade to the next chapter of mobile technology – 5G. The N10 5G packs a powerful punch, featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chipset powered by an octa-core CPU, enabling you to reach powerful 5G speeds.

