It is now time to take a look at all of the most notable Android game and app deals of the day. We have action role playing games, productivity apps to help with remote classes, freebie icon packs, simulators, and classic point-and-click-style adventure experiences. More specifically speaking, today’s collection is highlighted by the Dark Rage action RPG, Lecture Notes, Titan Quest, Aquarium Tycoon, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10+ Smartphone at $385 off, which now sits alongside deals on Motorola models from $120 and this ongoing handset sale at Amazon. Next up, we turn our attention to Lenovo’s 11-inch Chromebook Flex 3 down at $219 as well as the rest of the discounted Chromebook models you’ll find right here. And lastly, make sure to check out this Anker Google Fit-ready Smart Scale deal and all of the accessories on tap in this morning’s roundup.

Today’s best game deals: Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze $40, Cadence of Hyrule $30, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Dark Rage RPG:

Dark Rage — action RPG game in the dark fantasy style. Even death will not stop the brave hero, only bloodthirsty zombies, revived skeletons and other monsters stand in your way. Destroy enemies, absorbing their souls. Explore dark dungeons with dangerous traps and treasures.

Equip armor and weapons, improve skills and fight in fierce battles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!