Score a pair of aluminum MacBook stands for just $23 (Save 58)

Sunlord (99% positive all-time feedback from 3,500+) via Amazon is currently offering the Soundance Aluminum Laptop Stand bundled with a black aluminum version for $22.94 when clipping the on-page coupon and adding both your cart. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally purchasing both of the stands here would run you $54 with today’s offer marking the best value we’ve seen to date on the pair and coming within $3 of the all-time low on just the silver version alone. Comprised of aluminum, both laptop stands elevates a MacBook 6-inches off your desk in order to tackle neck strain. There’s also an open design that helps keep your machine cool. As a #1 best-seller, over 15,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

At $23, you’re not going to be able to find a pair of aluminum MacBook docks for less at Amazon. Even if you only need one, today’s offer is about as competitive as it gets compared to other options on Amazon that aren’t even best-sellers or as highly-rated. But if getting your MacBook elevated by 6-inches off the desk isn’t a must, going with this vertical dock at $15 is a great way to save some extra cash. It even comes backed by a 4.8/5 star rating from over 2,900 customers.

But if it’s other ways to upgrade your workstation, we’re seeing all-time low pricing on Logitech’s latest MX mice starting at $69 alongside everything else in our Mac accessories guide. That also includes a first look at OWC’s first Thunderbolt 4 Dock that’s designed for Apple’s recent M1 Mac lineup.

Soundance Aluminum Laptop Stand features:

The office computer stand is totally made of thickened aluminum alloy, so the stand is sturdier and has less wobbly. The rubber on the holder hands sticks tightly and ensure your laptop stable on the stand. And the rubber feet prevent the stand from slipping on your desktop. Moreover, the stand is detachable and easy to install without tools, so the lightweight laptop stand is really portable.

