Calvin Klein offers up to 30% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance with deals from $10

Calvin Klein offers up to 30% off sitewide and an extra 50% off clearance items with new styles just added. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on any two items. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Packable Down Hooded Coat that’s currently marked down to $158 and originally was priced at $225. This coat is highly-packable and water-resistant making it perfect for winter weather. It can easily be thrown in the washer to stay looking nice for years and you can choose from several fun color options. Plus, it features a detachable hood for added convienience as well as large zippered pockets to store all of your essentials. This style can also be dressed up or down with casual, workout, or business attire. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Calvin Klein and be sure to check out the ASICS Semi-Annual Sale that’s offering up to 60% off sitewide to boost your new year’s workouts.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

