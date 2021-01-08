FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save $100 on Samsung’s eSports Odyssey G7 240Hz monitors at new lows from $650

New lows $100 off

Amazon is currently offering Samsung’s 32-inch Odyssey G7 Curved T1 FAKER Gaming Monitor for $749.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Usually fetching $850, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings and is a new all-time low. You can also score the 27-inch model for $649.99, down from $750. Samsung’s latest gaming monitors deliver 1440p QLED panels alongside 240Hz refresh rates, HDR 600 support, and a 1000R curved design. You’ll also find both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support, as well as Infinity Core RGB lighting on the back. HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB 3.0 ports complete the package. Samsung also sprinkles in a bit of eSports vibes with a League of Legends-inspired design. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,600 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Ditch the higher-end refresh rates found above and go with Samsung’s 32-inch Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor instead. This offering delivers the same 1440p resolution on both of the featured models, but steps down to a 144Hz refresh rate, which is still plenty capable for gaming and the like. And for $330, it won’t set you back as much either.

If your workstation could use an upgrade instead, we’re also still tracking a discount on LG’s 27-inch Ergo IPS 4K UltraFine Monitor at a new all-time low of $500. That’s alongside the other price cuts in our PC gaming guide right now, including some Razer peripherals from $40 and more.

Samsung Odyssey G7 monitor features:

Bringing the same 240hz refresh rate, 1ms response times, G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support and Infinity Core lighting of the G9 – the G7 is the perfect choice for those who want the future of gaming monitors, in a more traditional size.

