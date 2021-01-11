Fnatic, the e-sports team turned peripheral provider, has been honing their offerings and taken a lot of feedback from the STREAK to put into the design of the miniSTREAK. A portable TKL board, the miniSTREAK features a sleek, compact design, per-key RGB, a wrist rest with three different positions, and a competition mode to keep the focus on the game. Be sure to hit the video below to see and hear all of the details.

Out of the box

A TKL or tenkeyless board, the miniSTREAK keeps navigation and function keys and foregoes the dedicated Numpad of a full-size keyboard. Often preferred for gaming and traveling, this smaller form factor gives more room on a desk for mouse movements. Of course, there are even smaller keyboards like the Drop ALT 65% and 60% boards like the Razer Huntsman Mini and Fnatic’s own STREAK65, but those sacrifice even more function than the TKL layout to save some space.

Included with the miniSTREAK keyboard are a wrist rest and Fnatic-themed USB-C a to USB-A cable. The cable attaches under the keyboard with a unique groove to run the cable. This makes the keyboard look a little sleeker than having the USB plug on the back of the keyboard.

Fnatic miniSTREAK: sleek design

With a metallic dark blue/green and black colorway, the Fnatic miniSTREAK has a sleek, slim design. At its thinnest, the miniSTREAK comes in at 28mm and has a slim design to it.

One very unique feature is the removable magnetic signature plate on the front of the keyboard. Currently, it says Fnatic, but the ability to create your own Gamertag or other text should be coming along. It’s backlit with RGB and is a great way to display your signature.

Fnatic miniSTREAK: video

Across the keyboard are Fnatic logos, and there is also a function lock mini button between escape and F1. And in the upper-right corner are mic mute, audio mute, and competition mode buttons.

For gearing up for competitive play, the competition mode button disables the windows key, changes the lighting mode, reduced brightness, and makes a few other tweaks to keep your focus on the game.

Adjustable wrist rest

Fnatic has also built some customization into the wrist rest. While it is a small piece overall compared to boards like the Huntsman Elite, the wrist rest on the Fnatic miniSTREAK has three settings. The baseplate connects to the bottom of the keyboard, and then the PU Leather wrist rest can sit in three different positions. The furthest position felt best for me when typing and gaming.

Fnatic miniSTREAK: switches

For switches, Fnatic went with the industry standard on the miniSTREAK. Available in all flavors – red, blue, or brown – the Cherry MX switches deliver the well-known feel and sound with linear, clicky, or tactile feel. I opted for the brown switches for a bit of feel without all of the clacks of the blue switches. Be sure to hit the video if you’re interested in hearing what the keyboard sounds like.

Fnatic OP app

While the Fnatic miniSTREAK works right out of the box, the Fnatic OP app unlocks a world of visual and functional customization. Set profiles and make changes to lighting, key bindings, and adjust the competition mode to fit your playstyle.

Fnatic miniSTREAK: per-key RGB

With full per-key RGB, the Fnatic miniSTREAK can be easily tweaked to any colorway to match your setup or team. In addition to the keys, the board also has the signature plate on the front of the board, which is backlit. The signature plate and smaller keys such as the function lock and competition mode seem to be tied to the base color, while all other keys can be set to groups with other colors. Eight cycling and reactive color modes make the keyboard easily light up with brilliant colors. While maybe not as robust as Razer’s Synapse 3, there is a lot of customization within the Fnatic OP app.

9to5Toys’ take

At $110, the Fnatic miniSTREAK offers some nice features for a sleek, portable TKL keyboard that feels solidly built with some handy customizable features. Competition mode is great for those who need to focus during intense matches, and Cherry MX switches mean you know you’re getting a well-known brand with a well-built reputation. If you’re a fan of Fnatic, you’ll love all of the flair built into this board and the performance from the name-brand switches.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!