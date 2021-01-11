After seeing LEGO debut its latest collection of kits to start off 2021, today we’re getting a closer look at yet another new creation. In celebration of Ninjago’s 10th anniversary, LEGO is launching a new addition to its City lineup with the new 5,685-piece Gardens set. As the largest Ninjago set to date, this one stands over 29-inches tall and comes packed with 19 minifigures. Head below for all of the details on the LEGO Ninjago City Gardens set.

LEGO debuts new Ninjago City Gardens set

Clocking in at over 5,600 pieces, the new Ninjago City Gardens set is doing the 10-year anniversary of the theme justice as the largest build yet from the Ninjago universe. As the third addition to LEGO’s lineup of massive city creations, the new Gardens kit towers over its predecessors both in part count and overall size.

The original Ninjago City kit entered with over 4,800 pieces while the Docks kit that followed it up was only comprised of 3,500. Those are both in comparison to the upcoming addition’s 5,685 bricks that beat them by a pretty wide margin. It also manages to out class it in size too, as the new LEGO Ninjago City Gardens set stacks up to over 29-inches tall. There are three main levels of the skyscraper-like structure which culminates in a rooftop garden with an eye-catching tower off to the side.

And because this is in fact an addition to the Ninjago City lineup, LEGO is populating the Gardens set with 19 minifigures. Just about all of the expected Ninjago characters are here, alongside plenty of merchants and other figures to fill out the build.

Launching later this week

LEGO will be officially launching its new Ninjago City Gardens set on February 1, but VIP members will be able to get ahold of this build ahead of time. Its slated to go on sale later this week on January 14 and enters with a $299.99 price tag. Even though this is one of the pricier creations, it’s a great value considering just how many pieces you’re getting here.

9to5Toys' Take:

As a builder who has adored the Ninjago theme since the beginning, the new City Gardens is easily going to be one of my favorite sets of the year. I’ve been collecting the Ninjago City kits over the years, and when rumors started rumbling back in late 2020 that a new addition would be arriving, I was pretty excited about how LEGO would mix up the formula from the past few sets. And now that we’re getting an official look at the kit, you can consider me impressed.

