Score 4 LIFX Day and Dusk HomeKit Light Bulbs for $80 (Save 27%), more from $18.50

Amazon currently offers a 4-pack of LIFX A19 Mini Day and Dusk HomeKit LED Light Bulbs for $79.90 shipped. Having dropped from $110, you’d pay $28 per bulb individually right now with today’s offer saving you 27% and marking the best price we’ve seen in over a year. LIFX’s A19 Mini Day and Dusk bulbs elevate your space with support for Siri, Alexa, and Assistant alongside a hub-less design that connects right to your Wi-Fi. And living up to the Day and Dusk part of their name, these bulbs provide a range of lighting temperatures on top of the dimming features. Over 6,100 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the LIFX Mini White A19 HomeKit Light Bulb for $18.70. Down from $27, you’re saving 31% here with today’s offer marking the best we’ve seen in over three months. While you’ll find all of the same voice assistant integrations as with the lead deal, this more affordable bulb ditches the adjustable lighting temperatures found above in favor of a dimmable white output. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,600 customers.

If you’d prefer to control several lamps with Siri, don’t forget we’re tracking a discount on the Eve Energy Strip with HomeKit support at $85 right now. That’s on top of everything else in our smart home guide, including this morning’s Echo Studio deal at $170 and these ongoing offers on Kwikset’s latest smart locks from $170.

LIFX Day and Dusk Bulb features:

LIFX mini day & dusk is the perfect “everywhere” Wi-Fi enabled LED light for your morning, day and evening hub required. LIFX mini day & dusk works with leading voice and smart home platforms and is energy star Compliant.

