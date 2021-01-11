FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lockly’s fingerprint-scanning Secure Plus Smart Lock falls to new low of $189 (Save 24%)

Reg. $250 $189

Amazon currently offers the Lockly Secure Plus Fingerprint Smart Lock for $189.04 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically selling for upwards of $250 like you’ll find at Lowe’s, it goes for $230 direct with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10, marking a new all-time low, and saving you as much as 24%. Outfitting your smart home with Lockly Secure Plus brings four different ways to unlock the front door. Its most unique way is with the built-in fingerprint sensor, but you’ll also find a touchscreen for entering pin codes, as well as iPhone and Android connectivity. Or, you could just use a regular key the old fashioned way. Over 400 shoppers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Another option for upgrading your front door for less would be going with the eufy Security Smart Lock Touch while it’s down to $170. This offering delivers a similar feature set with a built-in fingerprint sensor as well as much of the same app control and a touchscreen keypad. A 4.5/5 star rating from over 295 customers completes the package alongside the ability to use your existing key.

Then be sure to check out our smart home guide for some additional ways to elevate your setup. This weekend saw a pair of Kwikset’s latest smart locks go on sale from $170 which are still live alongside Amazon’s Echo Studio at $170 and these LIFX HomeKit light bulb deals from $18.50.

Lockly Secure Plus features:

Unlock your door using the built-in advanced 3D fingerprint sensor. Unlike other smart locks, Lockly only uses high-quality capacitive fingerprint sensors which only recognizes fingerprints unlike less secure optical readers. Stores up to 99 unique fingerprints.

