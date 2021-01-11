FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 22% on Twelve South aluminum Mac and iPad stands starting at $31

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Twelve South Mac and iPad stands headlined by its HiRise for MacBook at $67.95 shipped. Normally fetching $80, you’re saving $12 here with today’s offer marking the third-best price we’ve seen to date and the lowest in months. Designed to elevate your MacBook off the desk for a better viewing angle, this stand is comprised of aluminum to ensure it fits right in with the rest of your Apple setup. Alongside its height-adjustable design that also allows for improved airflow, there’s also non-slip padding to keep your machine in place. Rated 3.9/5 stars from 495 customers. Head below for more from $31.

Other Twelve South stands on sale:

While you can still shop some additional Twelve South accessories that are live in our previous roundup, those looking to avoid paying for the brand’s more premium gear will want to head over to our Mac accessories guide instead. We’re notably still tracking a discount on a pair of aluminum MacBook stands for just $23, saving you 58% from the usual value.

Twelve South HiRise for MacBook features:

HiRise for MacBook is a height adjustable desktop stand that lets you elevate your MacBook to your most comfortable viewing height. With its spring loaded piston, you can customize the height of your MacBook for improved ergonomics. HiRise has two silicone-lined arms that grip your MacBook, while the elevation providies maximum airflow around your Mac. Set HiRise for MacBook to your optimal viewing height, pair with a keyboard and mouse, and get down to business. If you prefer two screens, HiRise lets you set the horizon of your MacBook to the same height as your Apple Display for the ultimate dual-screen setup.

