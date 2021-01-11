The Call of Duty Zombies Free Access Week is kicking off soon. For the “first time in Call of Duty history,” Treyarch’s Zombies mode will be free to all players on their respective platforms starting later this week on January 14 across as many as three different game modes. The announcement of Zombies Free Access Week comes on the heels of a series of new multiplayer modes, 24/7 playlists, and more. Head below for more details.

Call of Duty Zombies Free Access Week:

The Call of Duty Black ops Cold War Zombies Free Access Week kicks off on January 14 and will run through January 21. Treyarch says the “free access period will be available to all players through their respective platform’s store” and includes up to three game modes including the recently announced Cranked:

Die Maschine:

With its starting area paying homage to the original World at War Zombies map that started it all, “Die Maschine” is a round-based Zombies experience where up to four players can drop in and attempt to survive the horrors that lie in wait. Work together by using dozens of weapons, lethal and tactical equipment, powerful Scorestreaks, and special Field Upgrades – such as an Energy Mine or an instant-heal through the Healing Aura – that charge up by killing zombies.

Cranked:

Watch the clock – and your six – to survive this fast-paced new Zombies game mode… and be sure to put the locational Ping system to use when playing with your squad.

Onslaught (PlayStation players only):

Those who play on PlayStation can also access Onslaught, the fast-paced new two-player Zombies experience on Black Ops Cold War’s Multiplayer maps.

All of your progress from the Zombies Free Access Week will carry over to the full game upon purchase, according to Treyarch.

More details from Treyarch:

After uncovering initial secrets about the Dark Aether, Requiem is calling on all reinforcements to investigate anomalies related to this mysterious power source. If you have yet to be called into action against the undead horde, get ready to gear up for a full week of free zombie-slaying action. For the first time in Call of Duty history, Treyarch’s legendary Zombies mode will be available for free through the Zombies Free Access Week.

