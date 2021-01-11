FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Astral Chain $45, Nioh 2 $10, Immortals Fenyx $30, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Astral Chain for Nintendo Switch at $44.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $60, today’s offer is within a few bucks of the lowest holiday price last year and matching the best we have tracked otherwise. Deals on this one don’t really pop up all that often, so now’s your chance to strike. In an attempt to uncover the secrets of the “alternate dimension called the Astral Plane,” players will control both the game’s protagonist and a special weapon known as a Legion. Combining stylish combos and various abilities with the Legion, players can strategically switch between partners in order to gain the advantage in combat. Down below, you’ll find deals on Nioh 2, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Blair Witch, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Watch Dogs Legion, Ring Fit Adventure, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War new multiplayer modes, 24/7 playlists, and more

EVERSPACE 2 soars onto Steam Early Access January 18

A new look at the next project from The Last Guardian creator

Apex Legends Fight Night Collection Event launches today

It took two decades, but this PlayStation 1 game is finally done

Cyberpunk 2077 removed from PS Store, easier to get a refund now

