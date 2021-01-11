Today’s best game deals: Astral Chain $45, Nioh 2 $10, Immortals Fenyx $30, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Astral Chain for Nintendo Switch at $44.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $60, today’s offer is within a few bucks of the lowest holiday price last year and matching the best we have tracked otherwise. Deals on this one don’t really pop up all that often, so now’s your chance to strike. In an attempt to uncover the secrets of the “alternate dimension called the Astral Plane,” players will control both the game’s protagonist and a special weapon known as a Legion. Combining stylish combos and various abilities with the Legion, players can strategically switch between partners in order to gain the advantage in combat. Down below, you’ll find deals on Nioh 2, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Blair Witch, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Watch Dogs Legion, Ring Fit Adventure, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- January PS4/PS5 PlayStation Plus FREE games
- PlayStation holiday sale up to 70% off
- PlayStation Plus from $30 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Nioh 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $40 (Reg. $60)
- Blair Witch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR $20 (Reg. $40)
- Yakuza Kiwami $6 (Reg. $20)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Ring Fit Adventure $70 (In-stock)
- Watch Dogs Legion $30 (Reg. $60)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish $20 (Reg. $40)
- Metro Exodus $14 (Reg. $40)
- Judgment $20 (Reg. $40)
- Aladdin and The Lion King $12 (Reg. $20)
- Rare Replay $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $16 (Reg. $40)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection $24 (Reg. $40)
- ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3 $10 (Reg. $25)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $35 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $45 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 $10 (Reg. $30)
- DIRT 5 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $37.50 (Reg. $60)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $26 (Reg. $40)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Amazon
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead $14 (Reg. $20)
- The Last of Us Part II $30 (Reg. $60)
- Celeste $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL $20 (Reg. $30)
- The Outer Worlds from $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
Pre-orders:
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War new multiplayer modes, 24/7 playlists, and more
EVERSPACE 2 soars onto Steam Early Access January 18
A new look at the next project from The Last Guardian creator
Apex Legends Fight Night Collection Event launches today
It took two decades, but this PlayStation 1 game is finally done
Cyberpunk 2077 removed from PS Store, easier to get a refund now
