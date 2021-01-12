ComiXology is kicking off a Viz Dr. Stone sale today, discounting its entire collection of the popular manga down to $4.99 per title. With each of the reads usually fetching $7, today’s offer scores you nearly 30% in savings across the first 14 volumes of the hit series. Dr. Stone throws you into a world where just about all of humanity was petrified by a blinding flash of light. Now several millennia later, someone finally awakens and decides to try and rebuild civilization with the power of science. It’s effectively like if those popular Primitive Technology videos got their own series and a personal recommendation of mine for everyone’s reading list. Head below for more on the Dr. Stone manga sale at ComiXology.

A great place to get started in today’s Dr. Stone manga sale is with Volume 1 at $4.99. This is marking the best price to date that we’ve seen on a digital copy of the manga and is one of the first discounts in several months. And with the second season of the anime slated to start airing later this week, now is a great time to catch up on what the popular series has to offer.

But then be sure to shop the rest of the discounted Dr. Stone manga on sale today right here for other ways to add to your digital library. With 30% in savings to be had, not to mention a series of all-time lows, now is a better time than any to dive in.

More on the Dr. Stone manga:

One fateful day, all of humanity was petrified by a blinding flash of light. After several millennia, high schooler Taiju awakens and finds himself lost in a world of statues. However, he’s not alone! His science-loving friend Senku’s been up and running for a few months and he’s got a grand plan in mind — to kickstart civilization with the power of science!

