Invent your own electronic instruments with this littleBits STEAM kit at $26 (Reg. $35+)

Woot is offering the littleBits Electronic Music Inventor STEAM Kit for $26.11 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $100 at release, this kit sells for closer to $35 or $40 these days and is now at the lowest we can find. If you have an aspiring DJ, electronic music producer, or just a coder interested in music, this littleBits kit is worth a closer look. The included synth guitar can actually be transformed into a number of creations and customized electronic music instruments. The kit also includes tech sensors, a keyboard, oscillator, paper templates, stickers, and the free inventor app to walk them through the process as well. Rated 4+ stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Additional details below.

But if your up and coming inventor isn’t interested in the music side of things, check out the littleBits Starter Kit Arcade Game at $15 or the Crawly Creature Starter Kit at $16 Prime shipped instead. Both will provide a similarly guided invention kit that carry 4+ star ratings.

But whatever you do, be sure to check out LEGO’s new BricQ Motion lineup that features a pair of tech-free STEAM creations. You can read all about those right here, then browse through our discounted LEGO building kit roundup and, lastly, dive into our favorite coding kits from Sphero, Kano, and others.

More on the littleBits Electronic Music Inventor:

Build, customize, and play an electric synth guitar, then transform it into new custom electronic instruments! In-app activities and step-by-step instructions guide kids through building and rocking out to their own electronic instruments. From the 9V battery to Tech sensors, keyboard, oscillator, paper templates, stickers, and free inventor app.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!