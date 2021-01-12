FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Invent your own electronic instruments with this littleBits STEAM kit at $26 (Reg. $35+)

-
wootlittlebits
Reg. $35+ $26

Woot is offering the littleBits Electronic Music Inventor STEAM Kit for $26.11 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $100 at release, this kit sells for closer to $35 or $40 these days and is now at the lowest we can find. If you have an aspiring DJ, electronic music producer, or just a coder interested in music, this littleBits kit is worth a closer look. The included synth guitar can actually be transformed into a number of creations and customized electronic music instruments. The kit also includes tech sensors, a keyboard, oscillator, paper templates, stickers, and the free inventor app to walk them through the process as well. Rated 4+ stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Additional details below. 

But if your up and coming inventor isn’t interested in the music side of things, check out the littleBits Starter Kit Arcade Game at $15 or the Crawly Creature Starter Kit at $16 Prime shipped instead. Both will provide a similarly guided invention kit that carry 4+ star ratings

But whatever you do, be sure to check out LEGO’s new BricQ Motion lineup that features a pair of tech-free STEAM creations. You can read all about those right here, then browse through our discounted LEGO building kit roundup and, lastly, dive into our favorite coding kits from Sphero, Kano, and others

More on the littleBits Electronic Music Inventor:

Build, customize, and play an electric synth guitar, then transform it into new custom electronic instruments! In-app activities and step-by-step instructions guide kids through building and rocking out to their own electronic instruments. From the 9V battery to Tech sensors, keyboard, oscillator, paper templates, stickers, and free inventor app.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

woot

littlebits

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

RAVPower’s Portable Power Station offers 60W USB-...
Samsung’s Odyssey G7 1440p monitor hits $550 (Refurb,...
HP’s 15-inch Chromebook packs a touchscreen displ...
Home gym gear up to 55% off from $32: Flat benches, bik...
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live include an official 9W Qi ...
Woot Black Friday 2018: Prime-only perks, timed deals a...
Dyson’s UP13 Ball Vacuum drops to $135 shipped (R...
Score the Withings Activité Steel Fitness Tracker for...
Show More Comments

Related

9to5Toys Gift Guide: Justin’s favorite gear for musicians and producers

Learn More
$20 off

Coleman’s 30-Can Soft Cooler Bag locks in temps for nearly two days: $70 (Save $20)

$70 Learn More
Reg. $80

Samsung’s 10000mAh 25W USB-C Portable Qi Charger falls to $66 (Reg. $80)

$66 Learn More
15% off

Pad & Quill intros new MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 LeatherSafe Case at 15% off

From $51 Learn More

Latest Amazfit smartwatch supports Apple Health, has always-on display, $140 price, more

Order Now! Learn More
25% off

Upgrade your home theater with a full-motion wall mount at $33.50 shipped

$33.50 Learn More
Shop now

Get ready for Dr. Stone season two with 30% off manga at Comixology

30% off Learn More

Razer brings RGB lighting to its voice-amplifying N95 face mask concept

Read more Learn More