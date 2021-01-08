Save 20% on LEGO Minecraft, Avengers, City, Speed Champions, more from $12

Amazon offers the LEGO Minecraft The Redstone Battle for $32 shipped. Down from $40, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer coming within a penny of the all-time low and marking only the second time we’ve seen it on sale. Inspired by Minecraft Dungeons, this 504-piece LEGO kit assembles two giant stone golems for the included four minifigures to battle against. Alongside a pig figure and brick-built crafting bench, the larger of the golems stands over 6-inches tall and there’s plenty of LEGO versions of in-game accessories included here to complete the Minecraft theming. Check out our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more from $12.

Other LEGO deals:

Then once you’ve checked out all of the discounted kits here, be sure to swing by our coverage of all the new LEGO builds that launched to start off 2021. We also just got a first look at a pair of LEGO’s latest BricQ Motion STEAM sets as well as the finalists for its latest round of fan-inspired Ideas creations.

LEGO Minecraft Redstone Battle featues:

Bring all the fun of the online Minecraft Dungeons game into the real world with LEGO Minecraft The Redstone Battle (21163). With posable giants, favorite characters and fun battles, this buildable toy gives Minecraft players an action-packed setting for endless hands-on adventures. Kids create Minecraft action of their own as they take on the giant redstone monstrosity and the redstone golem.

