Score Apple’s official 10.5-inch iPad Smart Cover for just $11 (Reg. $49)

Woot currently offers the Apple Smart Cover for 10.5-inch iPad Pro and third-generation iPad Air for $10.99 in several styles. Shipping here is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Down from its usual $49 going rate that you’ll pay at Amazon right now, today’s offer is $18 under our previous mention and the best price we’ve tracked to date. Apple’s official Smart Cover protects your iPad while also doubling as a stand for keeping it propped up through Netflix binges and more. Alongside touting automatic sleep and wake functionality, it also magnetically snaps onto your device. Head below for more.

Save even more when you ditch the Apple quality and branding by going with this well-reviewed JETech Case for $8 at Amazon instead. It’ll provide much of the same sleep and wake functionality noted above, but with a wrap-around design that protects the back of your iPad, as well. There’s also a 4.5/5 star rating from over 15,000 customers to complete the package.

Then be sure to hit up our Apple guide for even more discounts today. This morning saw a $50 price cut land on Apple’s latest iPad Air alongside the ongoing AirPods Pro discount at $179. And if you’re looking to nail those New Year’s fitness goals, several Apple Watch Series 6 styles are still on sale from $339.

Apple 10.5-inch Smart Cover features:

Add protection and color to your compatible iPad with the Smart Cover for 10.5″ iPad Air from Apple. Designed to fit the early-2019 10.5″ iPad Air and the 10.5″ iPad Pro, this charcoal-gray Smart Cover features easy snap-on and snap-off installation and removal, and you can fold it into different positions for ideal viewing and typing angles. Internal magnets hold the polyurethane cover in place and work with the iPad Air’s and iPad Pro’s auto-sleep and auto-wake features. The cover makes it easier to grip your iPad while allowing access to all its ports.

